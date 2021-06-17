Goa To Not Allow Tourism Until All Residents Get 1st Vaccine Dose; CM Sets July 31 Target

In an important announcement on Thursday, Goa CM Pramod Sawant made it clear that tourism will not be allowed until all adults in the state get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At present, there are 4044 active novel coronavirus cases in Goa while 1,56,354 patients have recovered and 2960 deaths have been reported. On the other hand, 6,01,912 have received the first jab whereas 99,548 of them have been administered both doses.

According to Sawant, the aim was to complete the first dose inoculation of all residents by July 31. The Goa government will consider permitting tourism, the Chief Minister added. The lockdown in the state has been extended till 7 am on June 21 with certain relaxations.

Until we administer the first dose of vaccine (across the state), tourism will not be reopened here. Our target is to accomplish this goal by July 31. We will consider reopening only after achieving that goal: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/w9nkI91cMA — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

Permitted activities during the lockdown:

Restaurants will be open only for home delivery and takeaways

A maximum of 50 persons can attend a marriage

A maximum of 20 persons can be present for the cremation

Buses will ply at 50% passenger strength for persons going out for essential purposes and medical emergencies

Persons can enter Goa only after producing a COVID-19 negative test report done 72 hours prior to entering the state

The inter-state movement of goods vehicles with one driver and two helpers will be allowed. However, the police or other authorities will have to scan such persons with thermal guns to see whether they are displaying any symptoms. If they display such symptoms, they will be denied entry into Goa

Shops selling medicines and related items can remain open

Shops including those situated in Municipal and Panchayat markets can remain open from 7 am to 3 pm

Essential services such as banks, ATMs, all facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, cold storage and warehousing services, canteens on the premises of permitted establishments, industries, construction-related activities, agriculture, government offices, telecommunications and media

Prohibited activities during the lockdown: