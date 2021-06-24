Goa To Open For Tourists In July; -ve RT-PCR Report, Both Vaccine Doses Must: Michael Lobo

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Thursday said that tourists will have to wait till July. Speaking further, Michael Lobo said that tourists will be allowed in Goa after proper screening. "Both doses of COVID vaccine and a negative RT PCR will be made mandatory for tourists for the first 3 months after reopening of tourism in Goa," the Ports Minister added.

Goa govt extends COVID curfew till June 28

Earlier on June 19, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced that the state government has extended the COVID-related restrictions till June 28, 7:00 am. Giving out further details, the Goa Chief Minister said that the shops in the malls, except for cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, multiplexes, entertainment zones would be allowed to open between 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. "The fish market could also be opened," Sawant added.

The curfew in the state was supposed to end on June 21, but CM Sawant decided to extend it till June 28 with more relaxation. In the previous order, CM Pramod Sawant had allowed opening shops in panchayat and municipal markets. Marriage functions with up to 50 persons were also permitted by the state government in the previous order.

Goa to not allow tourism until all residents get 1st vaccine dose

In an important announcement, Goa CM Pramod Sawant made it clear that tourism will not be allowed until all adults in the state get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Sawant, the aim was to complete the first dose inoculation of all residents by July 31. The Goa government will consider permitting tourism, the Chief Minister added.

COVID-19 situation in Goa

Goa so far has recorded over 1,65,197 positive cases, out of which 1,59,419 have successfully recovered and 3.013 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 240 new cases, 390 fresh recoveries and 5 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 2,765.

