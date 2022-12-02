Last Updated:

Goa: Two From Nepal Held For Raping Russian Woman

Two persons hailing from Nepal were arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a Russian woman on the first day of her visit to Goa, a police official said on Friday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
2 Nepalis held

Image: ANI


Two persons hailing from Nepal were arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a Russian woman on the first day of her visit to Goa, a police official said on Friday.

The 37-year-woman was raped in a hotel in Calangute in North Goa on Thursday, he said.

"The two accused, both 23, were working as room boys in the hotel. They were held on Friday. The woman had arrived from Russia on Thursday itself," said Calangute police station inspector Dattaguru Sawant. PTI RPS BNM BNM

READ | New drug peddlers arriving in Goa despite state govt's no tolerance policy: BJP MLA
READ | Goa CM Sawant joins Amruta Fadnavis-led beach 'Clean-A-Thon' by Divyaj Foundation
READ | Former Goa Cong chief decries delay in decision on disqualification petition against 8 MLA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT