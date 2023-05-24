Goa, Uttarakhand sign MoU to boost tourism to promote tourism between the states

Goa and Uttarakhand on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote tourism between the states as part of the Centre’s 'Dekho Apna Desh' (explore your own country) initiative.

The MoU was signed in Dehradun, the capital of the northern state.

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the move will connect “The Arabian Sea with river Ganga”.

Khaunte said that Goa and Uttarakhand have become the first Indian states to carry forward the Dekho Apna Desh programme, which aims to encourage citizens to witness and experience the rich heritage and diverse culture of the country.

Khaunte said that the coastal state of Goa and the hilly state of Uttarakhand have contrasting features, which can be an opportunity for both.

When it comes to tourism in Goa, the minister said, the perception was built only around its party life and sun, sea and sand.

In the last few years, they have made hinterland, ecotourism and wellness tourism as an integral part of this industry, he said.

“As a destination, Goa should be able to provide much more than just sun, sand and sea,” he said.

Khaunte said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is positive that the MoU will help both states support the tourism and culture of each other.