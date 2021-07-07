Last Updated:

Goa Vaccinates 76% Population With First Dose, Sets Target To Reach 100% By July 30

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said in a press conference that the state has successfully vaccinated 76% of the population with the first dose.

Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, recently told in a press conference that the state has successfully completed 76% of the first dose COVID-19 vaccination under Tika Utsav. The minister aims to reach the target of 100% first dose COVID vaccination by July 30. Pramod Sawant, further, sets a target of vaccinating 100% of Goa's population with both the doses till October-November this year. Although, Goa has already provided over 10 lakh doses( both 1st and 2nd) till now to its population.

Restarting tourism in Goa

In a previous press conference with ANI, the minister has hinted at resuming tourism in Goa as he already set the target of vaccinating its whole population with the first jab. He managed to envision this target when Goa has successfully vaccinated its 60% population with the first dose.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "In pahse 3 vaccination, for 18 plus, we set up camps at every gram panchayat, every municipality of Goa. At Present, 60% of our population has already received their first dose. Our target is to vaccinate 100% of the people with their first dose by July end."

He added, "Most tourism activites are closed(in state). We can think of restarting it only after first dose of vaccine has been administered to everyone, that means only after 30th July."

Preparations of third wave

Sawant said that the state has appointed a committee of experts and doctors who has started working on infrastructure, equipment, and manpower training on the basis of their suggestions, amid the prediction of COVID-19 third wave. The curfew and COVID-19 restrictions have also been extended in Goa till 12th July.

The minister said, "The third wave is being spoken about, we can decide accordingly. At present, we can't predict. The government has made all the preparations for 3rd wave, we have an expert committe of doctors. Based on their suggestions, we have started everything regarding infrastructure, equipment and manpower training. Task force, under my chairmanship, is giving approval for everything."

