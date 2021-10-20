Last Updated:

Goa Wants 'rich Tourists', Not Those Who 'consume Drugs & Cook In Bus' Says Tourism Min

In an irresponsible remark, Manohar Ajgaonkar said that the Goa government does not want tourists to come to Goa and cook their food inside a bus

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Goa

IMAGE: AJGAONKARBABU/FACEBOOK/PTI


Goa's Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Tuesday once again took a strong stand against drugs being consumed in the popular coastal state. The state tourism minister added that the government does not want people who consume drugs and spoil Goa. However, in an irresponsible remark, Ajgaonkar also said that Goa does not want tourists to come to Goa and cook their food inside a bus. 

Further, the tourism minister also asserted that the Goa government also seeks 'richest tourists'. Speaking to reporters, Manohar Ajgaonkar said that all tourists are welcome, but they should enjoy themselves while respecting Goa’s culture. 

Earlier too, Ajgaonkar had spoken against drugs being consumed in the state after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile cruise party in Mumbai. In response to a question on the Goa government's plans to thwart tourists consuming drugs, Ajgaonkar had warned that the state government will take strict action against such tourists.

READ | Goa: Tourism Association and GCCI urges CM Pramod Sawant to restart International flights

"We don't want people who take drugs," said Goa Government official Manohar Ajgaonkar.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust 

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB sleuths led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.  

READ | Goa Tourism Minister warns of strict action against tourists found consuming drugs

According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to the deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including -  Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi. 

READ | Goa records 80 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

IMAGE: AJGAONKARBABU/FACEBOOK/PTI

Tags: Goa, Manohar Ajgaonkar, Goa tourism
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND