GoAir Issues Statement After Pigeons In Cabin Delay Flight By 30 Mins; Read Here

As the video of a pigeon flying in a GoAir Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight is doing rounds of social media, GoAir has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the passengers and have requested airport authorities to get rid of the menace. GoAir issued an official statement regretting inconvenience from their side to all the passengers on board. The pigeon in the cabin caused the flight a 30-minute delay. According to the statement by GoAir, two pigeons found their way inside the aircraft.

GoAir Lines stated, "Two pigeons found their way inside GoAir Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight while passengers were boarding(at Ahmedabad airport yesterday). The crew immediately shooed birds outside. Regret inconvenience caused to passengers and request airport authorities to get rid of this menace".

Pigeon inside aircraft

The passengers travelling in GoAir flight were in for a great surprise after a pigeon was spotted flying inside the aircraft.

The pigeon flew from one corner of the plane to the other. Crew members and passengers bent down to avoid the pigeon. While some of the passengers also attempted to catch the bird, but the efforts went in vain.

One of the users from Twitter made a satirical comment by comparing the airlines with 'common men's mode of transportation'.

Now the domestic airlines can officially be declared as the common men’s mode of transportation. — Latino Chaat (@Ab_Crafto) February 29, 2020

While social media was flooded with hilarious comments from users, many netizens made a sarcastic comment intended towards the airlines. One user tweeted, "The pigeons took the name GoAir seriously!"

The pigeons took the name GoAir seriously! — Pranjit (@pran_en) February 29, 2020

The Pigeon Incident:

The incident took place on Friday when a passenger onboard the GoAir flight opened the baggage shelf to place his luggage only to find a pigeon there. Passengers were shocked after spotting a pigeon inside the airlines. The flight was delayed by half an hour due to the ruckus.