GoAir To Open Booking For Domestic Flights From April 15: Spokesperson

Even though the Centre is yet to announce the decision to resume flights after lockdown period, GoAir said on Monday that it will be open for booking from April 15 for its domestic flights and from May 1 for its international flights.

"GoAir is open for bookings from 15th April 2020 for its domestic flights, and the airline is open for bookings for international flights from 1st May 2020," GoAir spokesperson said.

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, India had suspended all flights on March 24, that was later extended to April 14. Besides, the country is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 as a precautionary measure to break the chain of the COVID-19 spread.

On April 2, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had said that a decision to resume flight services after lockdown remains to be taken and if required, the situation will be assessed on a case-to-case basis. India has reported 4,067 coronavirus cases so far. As many as 109 people have died of the deadly virus.

GoAir extends ticket credit scheme till April 30

GoAir on Thursday announced an extension of its ticket credit scheme, which allows passengers who don't show up for a flight to use the fare amount on any booking within a year, from April 15 to April 30.

"Even if the customer does not show up between 19th March 2020 and 30th April 2020 (at the airport), GoAir will automatically protect the customer's ticket and fare for travel on any future date until 30th April 2021," a press statement by the airline said.

However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights, offshore helicopter operations and flights specially permitted by aviation regulator DGCA can operate during this time period. GoAir had last week said this ticket credit scheme was available for bookings done till April 15 only. "Customers can use their PNR and value of the ticket for travel on a future date until 30th April 2021 for any GoAir sector," the statement said.

