Goa's 100 Per cent Renewable Energy Plan Usage By 2050 To Create 15k Jobs, Says CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state government has set a goal to ensure 100 per cent renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050.

Addressing the second edition of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Conference on Clean Renewable Energy 2023 here, Sawant said the state government's plan is expected to create around 15,000 jobs.

The Goa government has set a goal to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy usage across all sectors in the state by 2050, he said.

"This ambitious plan is expected to create around 15,000 additional jobs, with 500 jobs per year dedicated exclusively to the solar and wind energy generation sector,” the chief minister said.

The government is committed to generating 150 MW of green energy in the next two years and will be setting up 100 MW solar power plants throughout Goa, he said.

"The state government has also signed a memorandum of understanding to develop India's first convergence project to generate green energy for rural and agriculture consumption, and it will soon roll out the affordable clean power project,” Sawant said.

The CII Goa Conference on the theme of Clean Renewable Energy 2023 focuses on transforming business of industry, hospitality and real estate for sustainability.

The second edition of the conference aims to promote the implementation and usage of clean and green energy, while providing the industry with an opportunity to have fruitful discussions about latest technologies, engineering design methods, and best practices that address industrial challenges in the use of renewable energy.