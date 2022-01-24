Goa's COVID-19 Cases Drop To 1,387; 5 Die, Positivity Rate At 32 Pc

Goa reported 1,387 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 1,582 the previous day, and five more deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said, while the positivity rate stood at 32.45 per cent.

As per a health department bulletin, with 1,387 more cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the state's coronavirus tally jumped to 2,30,825.

Five more persons died due to infection during the day, pushing up the toll to 3,615, the bulletin said.

Goa's positivity rate stood at 32.45 per cent, down from 40.18 per cent a day ago, when the state had reported 1,582 cases.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 2,08,277 after 2,174 patients were discharged, the department said.

The state, where assembly polls are due next month, now has 18,933 active cases.

"With 4,273 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state so far has gone up to 17,82,447,” an official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,30,825, new cases 1,387, death toll 3,615, discharged 2,08,277, active cases 18,933, samples tested till date 1782447.

