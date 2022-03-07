Goa's COVID-19 tally rises by two, toll by one; active cases now 121

Panaji, Mar 7 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally increased by two to touch 2,45,125 on Monday, while one death took the toll to 3,828, an official said.

So far, 2,41,176 people have been discharged post recovery, including 22 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 121, he said.

With 837 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 18,91,381, he said.

