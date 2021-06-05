Goa's COVID Lockdown Extended Till June 14; CM Pramod Sawant Lists Monsoon Exceptions

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant on Saturday took to his Twitter handle and announced the extension of the state-level curfew to curb the COVID spread. The Chief Minister informed that Goa will observe lockdown till 7 AM of June 14. The State Administration also decided to increase the operational timing for the essential goods shops from 7 AM to 3 PM. In addition to the relief posed on essential shops, the Goa Government allowed the stores selling building and repair items to be open. In the wake of the arrival of monsoon in the state, the administration allowed rain protection and monsoon preparation shops to be open. The stationary shops can also remain operational in the state.

The lockdown was earlier announced on May 9 by the Chief Minister considering the wrath of COVID-19 second wave. It was announced that Goa will observe a state-level curfew from May 9 to May 23. However, the state administration extended the lockdown tenure till May 31. Dr. Pramod Sawant further extended the lockdown till June 6, and now has announced that the state will observe the lockdown till June 14.

Goa takes on COVID

Goa currently stands with a total caseload of 1.58 lakh, the total number of death in the state is 2,727 and number of recovered cases are 1.47 lakh. In the last 24 hours, Goa recorded fresh 576 cases with 17 people succumbing and 1,160 patients recovered.

Considering a potential third wave, the state administration of Goa has started its training program for pediatricians and nurses to protect the children of the state from the upcoming wave. It was announced that children below the age of 10 will be given priority in the vaccination drive, as and when such vaccines for children become available, and it was also asked that parents of such children should get vaccinated from any one of the 82 vaccination centres in the state.

Goa State Administration on Saturday also directed its affiliated academic institutions to submit the tally of students that have lost one or both of their parents due to COVID-19. This step was taken considering the mental and physical welfare of the children.

Noting the importance of safeguarding the children, DR Bhagat, the Director of Education, issued a circular reading, "Due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases recently, many children have been orphaned or have lost either of their parents due to the pandemic. The service providers might find it challenging to support children in institutions with psychosocial and mental health care needs. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in New Delhi has asked the department to submit the information to be uploaded on the 'Baal Swaraj Portal.'"

Image Source- PTI