Goa's Independent MLA Distributes 100 Free Mobiles To Students In Need During COVID-19

Goa's independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on Monday, September 7, distributed 100 free mobiles to the students in need so that they can keep up with their online education. Former IT Minister of Goa Khaunte said that the government should plan a scheme under which every household should be provided with fibre during the COVID-19 situation so that people do not face connectivity issues. He said, "We need to support the needy students if we are looking at online as the future of education considering the COVID pandemic,"

Khaunte distributes 100 free mobiles

Rohan Khaunte said that many parents have lost their jobs and also suffered financial troubles due to the pandemic. "In such a situation, it becomes difficult for the parents to buy a mobile phone for their child. The child has to wait for the parent to come back from his work to use the phone for online education," he said. "If we are talking about equality in education, we will have to provide the gadgets to the needy students," Khaunte added.

Goa's MLA added that the state government stopped its 'cyberage scheme' at the time when it was most needed. Further accusing Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of doing nothing to help the needy students, he stated that this was the reason 'he had to step in'.Khaunte said that Porvorim Rising will extend a helping hand to every student who in need. The recent campaign of donating a free mobile organised by Porvorim Rising has received a great response. Goa's MLA had contributed his salary for this initiative.

Goa's Coronavirus tally

As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the globe, the total number of positive cases recorded by far in Goa are 20,829. As per the latest MOHFW reports, 374 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Currently, active cases in Goa are 4,754.

(With ANI inputs)