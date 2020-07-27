GOC 15 Corps Elaborates On Anti-terror Operations In Kashmir Since Article 370 Abrogation

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, General Officer Commanding 15 Corps Lieutenant General BS Raju elaborated on the anti-terror operations in Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of Article 370. He mentioned that the level of violence has reduced with nearly 130 terrorists being eliminated in the last few months. Adding that the infiltration had reduced on the border, he contended that a majority of the population looked forward to development in the Valley.

Lt. General BS Raju stated, "I think we have reached the stage where I can say with some satisfaction that we have been able to reduce the level of violence. In the last 6 months plus, close to around 130 terrorists have been neutralized and that has brought in some sense of normalcy in the entire Valley, specifically in South Kashmir. Even on the LC, we have been very successful in putting up a very strong grid which is ensuring that there is not too much infiltration."

"I see hope in the environment. There are some people who don't seem to be happy. But the majority of the population is looking forward to the change that is taking place and it will lead to development," he added.

The situation in North & South Kashmir

Talking about the situation in South Kashmir, Lt. General BS Raju said, "The situation in South Kashmir is much better than what it was three years back. That was the post-Burhan Wani era. I think a lot of water has flown in the Jhelum". At the same time, he acknowledged that terror attacks were directed towards the police, CRPF, political workers, and informers because of desperation. According to him, terrorists wanted to remain relevant in the wake of the successful operations by the Army. Additionally, the GOC 15 Corps revealed that more operations would be conducted in North Kashmir soon.

"North Kashmir is well under control. There are pockets of terror activities in Sopore and Handwara. We have had some recent operations in which we have managed to neutralize some foreign terrorists also. As the IG Police has mentioned in one of his press conferences, our focus is definitely going to shift now. And it is a matter of time that we have more operations there," Lt. General BS Raju commented.

Highlighting Pakistan's attempt at spreading misinformation in the Valley, he observed, "I think there is no correlation between the anniversary and the Pakistani intent. Pakistani intent has been there for the last 30 years. But in the last 6-8 months, their focus has been on the Valley. Starting from their Prime Minister, Foreign Minister to the President of PoK, all these people have been making all the wrong noises about the Valley. They are spreading misinformation for consumption for people in the Valley and the rest of the world. The people in the Valley know how we value human rights. Pakistan is doing a very focused orchestration of an imaginary situation in the Valley talking about human rights violations. I am sure that the world will see through this lie".

