GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen BS Raju Appointed As The New DGMO Of The Indian Army

GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen BS Raju has been appointed as the new Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, sources said. He will succeed Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, who is the current DGMO. It is said that Lt Gen Raju will take charge as the new DGMO in late March or early April.

He had served as the commander of the Army's Victor Force' which is responsible for counter-insurgency operations in the south Kashmir region.

In March last year, Lt Gen BS Raju had taken over charge as the 49th Corps Commander of the Chinar Corps. Before taking over the charge of the 49th Corps Commander of the Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General BS Raju served as the Director-General of Staff Duties at Army Headquarters.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, currently serving as the Director-General of the Territorial Army, will succeed Lt Gen Raju at the crucial corps that carries out the Army's counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir.

READ | India Press For Faster Disengagement At LAC With China In 16-hour-long 10th Round Of Talks

READ | Amid Disengagement With China, Indian Army Deploys Indigenous K-9 Vajra Tank In Ladakh

10th Round Of Talks Between India & China

Meanwhile, the tenth round of Commander-Corps level meeting between India and China at Moldo are said to have lasted for over 16 hours on Saturday, as per army sources. The 10th round of talks began at 10 am and went on past 2 am as the Indian delegation led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps insisted on a faster disengagement process. As per reports, India asked China to increase the pace of disengagement in areas like Hot Springs, Gogra, and Depsang to defuse the tension in the region in the aftermath of a standoff between the two Armies.

READ | Artist Pays Emotional Tribute To Indian Army Soldiers With Creative Sketch: Watch

READ | Sonam Wangchuk Showcases Solar-heated Tent For Indian Army At Galwan; Here's What It Does