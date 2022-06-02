GoC Apprises J&K L-G Manoj Sinha On Prevailing Security Situation Amid Targeted Killings

Amidst the recent spate of terror attacks against civilians, predominantly minorities including the Kashmiri Pandits as well as police personnel in the Valley, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 15 Corps, Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla on Wednesday briefed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about the prevailing security situation in the Valley reported PTI.

The duo held comprehensive discussions after the Corps commander called on Sinha at the Raj Bhavan, stated an official spokesperson. While the GoC briefed L-G Sinha regarding the prevailing situation in J&K, the L-G, on the other hand, called for the need for vigilance and synergy among security forces.

Notably, discussions were also held on various other prevailing issues pertaining to the internal security management in the union territory following which L-G Sinha emphasised the requirement for constant vigilance and synergy among security agencies and civil administration to meet the security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure a safe and secure environment for the people, the official further added.

Notably, this came in view of recent terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, with the latest one being the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit school teacher, Rajni Bala in J&K's Kulgam district.

Recent terrorist attacks in the valley

A total of seven targetted terrorist attacks were reported in union territory out of which the recent one was from Jammu where a 36-year-old woman teacher identified as Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district. This evoked widespread condemnation.

Earlier on May 12, another Kashmiri Pandit government employee, Rahul Bhat was also killed by terrorists inside his office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

Notably, out of the seven targeted killings that took place in Kashmir this month, three victims were off-duty policemen and four were civilians.

Image: PTI