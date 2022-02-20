Last Updated:

GoC Chinar Corps Hand Out Strong Message, Claims Drop In Terrorist Recruitment In J&K

GoC Chinar Corps LG DP Pandey informed that the terrorist organisations don't have their top leadership in the valley in the present situation.

CHINAR CORPS

Giving out a strong message to Pakistani terrorists, top army commander Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey who heads the Srinagar-based 15 Corps (Chinar Corps) of the Indian Army, stated that the recruitment of terrorists have gone down in the Kashmir valley, while the Army's counter-infiltration grid has become stronger and robust. While speaking to ANI on the same, GoC Chinar Corps LG DP Pandey also noted that the terrorist organisations don't have their top leadership in the valley in the present situation.

Further stating that the terrorist nexus is devious, clever, and continues to evolve various strategies, he mentioned that there is a need for the forces to evolve for meeting the various challenges beforehand. 

Security parameters are positive for Kashmir: Lt Gen DP Pandey

Furthermore, speaking on the current situation in Jammu & Kashmir, Lt Gen DP Pandey said that while the overall parameters continue to remain positive for Kashmir's security, unarmed civilians and police personnel on leave are still being attacked

"However, protests and stone-pelting on the streets have come down in the Kashmir valley while recruitment and leadership for terrorist organisations are going drastically down, he added.

The GOC also spoke on the issue of radicalization and stated that white-collar terrorists are always present in the valley, however, they have been put in the OGW (overground workers) category. "These terrorist organisations used to lure those who had lost a radicalised member of the family who had turned terrorist and was neutralized later", Pandey added.  

