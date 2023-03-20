'God Is Testing Manish Sisodia, As King Harishchandra Was Tested For Honesty': Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that everyone is aware that former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, who is accused in the liquorgate case, is innocent. ''Sisodia is being tested and God tests those who pursue the path of truth,'' Kejriwal said. He even went on to say that Delhi's students and teachers are missing their education minister.

CM Kejriwal claimed that teachers of Delhi came to him and said that Manish Sisodia has been falsely implicated in the case. ''The whole world is saying the same. Everyone knows that the former deputy CM has been falsely implicated.'' He reportedly urged students to pray for Sisodia's well-being.

Manish Sisodia is in 5-day ED custody

The Delhi CM made the remark during the inauguration of a new School of Specialized Excellence in Rohini. He visited the school on Sunday, along with Delhi Education and PWD Minister Atishi.

Addressing the event, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Manish ji has sent a message to all of you that you should study with full attention and take care of your health. He is absolutely fine in jail."

He added, "Just like God took the test of King Harishchandra, similarly God is taking the test of Manish Sisodia and he will pass with full marks. God tests those who pursue the path of truth. Harishchandra was a great king, so he was tested to see how truthful he was. During the test he lost his entire kingdom, he lost his son and his wife didn't even have money to pay for the cremation at the cremation ground. Same way, Manish Sisodia is also being tested, but he will pass the test with full marks and will return back."

Earlier, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had extended AAP leader Manish Sisodia's Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand by five more days on March 17, in a money laundering case pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the new excise policy of GNCTD. The investigating agency cited that the physical custody of the accused was necessary for his further effective interrogation.

The ED arrested the former deputy CM of Delhi on March 9, in the money laundering case, after questioning him for hours at Tihar Jail. Sisodia was lodged in the jail in a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi's new excise policy 'scam'.