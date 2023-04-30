Goddess Kali Caricature By Ukraine Evokes Ire; India Slams 'assault On Hindu Sentiments'

A cartoon resembling goddess Kali shared by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has sparked outrage among Indians all over the world. Senior advisor to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Kanchan Gupta responded to the tweet by writing, "Recently Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister was in Delhi soliciting support from India. Behind that fakery lurks the real face of the Ukraine government. Indian goddess Ma Kali has been caricatured on a propaganda poster. This is an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world."

Recently #Ukraine Dy Foreign Minister was in Delhi soliciting support from #India

Behind that fakery lurks the real face of Ukraine Govt. Indian goddess Ma Kali has been caricatured on a propaganda poster.

This is an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world.@UkrembInd https://t.co/r84YlsUtZc pic.twitter.com/q7jSG0vGXH April 30, 2023

The tweet depicting Goddess Kali

In the now-deleted tweet, a massive cloud likely from a bomb explosion contorted into a figure, with the body’s tongue hanging out and a garland of severed heads around the neck in a signature Marilyn Monroe pose. All features characteristic of the Hindu goddess Kali.

Reacting to the controversial tweet by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, Journalist Shubhangi Sharma tweeted, “Sad to see the government of Ukraine harbour such hate and mock more than a billion Hindus worldwide. It’s unbecoming of a country that claims to be a victim of war. Instead of deriding Kali Ma, try seeking her blessing to fight off evil of all kinds. Ukraine could really use it right now.”

This centuries-old obsession with disparaging Goddess Kali Ma continues to run deep in the West. It’s replete with ignorance and bigotry and no matter how woke the new generations get, some malicious fixations will remain deeply entrenched forever,” she added.

Further hitting out at Ukraine, Sharma tweeted, “Ukraine’s insatiable urge to identify with everything Western is clear as day, but complete deracination will never work in its favour. I hope good sense prevails while there’s still something to protect.”