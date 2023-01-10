Go First Delhi-bound Flight Takes Off Forgetting 50 Passengers On Bus; DGCA Seeks Report

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from Go First airline after the Delhi-Bengaluru flight forgot to board over 50 people from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on January 9. The incident was reported after flight number G8 116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru airport around 6.30 am on Monday.

According to ANI, out of the 55 passengers, 53 were shifted to another airline for Delhi and onward, while the remaining two passengers asked for a refund which was paid by the airline.

The civil aviation authority is "looking into the matter seriously" after many passengers tweeted about the airline’s dereliction of duty on Twitter. The passengers were also seen taking Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and DGCA.

However, the airline has not put out an official statement regarding the matter and a response from them is awaited after the huge blunder happened leaving passengers annoyed.

Passengers slam the airlines

Slamming the airlines for negligence, a passenger took to Twitter and wrote, “Most horrifying experience with Go First airways, 5:35 am boarded the bus for the 6:30 am flight. Still in a bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, the driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence!"

Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways

5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft

6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced.

Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers.

Following the tweets by the passengers, Go First airlines responded by saying, “We regret the inconvenience caused.”

Other passengers who missed the flight also took to the micro-blogging platform and reported the negligence of the Go First airline services. Here are a few reactions:

@DGCAIndia @Officejmscindia @AmitShahOffice @official_Arnab_ Go first G8 116 flight Blore-delhi, 54 passengers were left in the bus post final on-board, the flight took off with luggages and left 54 passengers at the airport, serious security branch. passenger's are struggling. pic.twitter.com/MhwG7vI7UZ — Neeraj Bhat (@neerajbhat001) January 9, 2023

@DGCAIndia we missed flight G8 116 because of negligence by GoAir flight services. Actual departure at 6.20am after boarding check we are around 40 people got it into bus but it kept roaming near flight terminal. Finally we got to know flight left already with out board — Saikrishna G (@saikrishnag) January 9, 2023