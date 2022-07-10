Gokak Falls Witnesses Huge Influx Of Tourists After Heavy Rains In Karnataka & Maharashtra

Following incessant rainfall over the past few weeks in several regions of Maharashtra as well as Karnataka, the Gokak Falls in Karnataka's Belagavi district is back to its glory as it is witnessing a huge footfall of tourists.

In the latest visuals, several tourists, as well as local people in huge numbers, were seen gathering at the waterfall which is also called the 'Niagara of India'. While many can be seen enjoying the glorious view of the fall, several people went to the extent of standing and sitting at the edges of the fall and posing for pictures.

Despite repeated warnings from the administration regarding safety concerns at the Gokak falls, people can be seen violating rules and risking their lives for the sake of fun. There have been several instances as well when tourists while clicking pictures on the risky edges fell down. While some even lost their lives, some were rescued with minor injuries.

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and Karnataka regions

Notably, this came after heavy rains lashed several parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra following the revival of the Southwest monsoon which led to an increase in the inflow of water to several reservoirs. The Gokak Falls which is located in the Belagavi district of Karnataka and shares its border with Maharashtra has also received a heavy inflow of water due to the rains.

In the last few weeks, the Western ghats of Maharashtra and the Northern Karnataka border districts received heavy rains causing the water flow to increase. Apart from the waterfall, the flow of water in other rivers in Belagavi including Krishna, Malaprabha, Ghataprabha, Vedaganga, and Dudhganga has also risen.

As per the IMD weather update, Karnataka is likely to receive more rains in the coming days as a 'red alert' has been issued for certain coastal districts of the state. On the other hand, a heavy to very heavy rain alert has been also sounded for parts of Maharastra.

Image: Republic World