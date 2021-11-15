Gold Declines Rs 82; Silver Tumbles Rs 208

Gold in the national capital on Monday dipped by Rs 82 to Rs 48,246 per 10 gram in line with weak international precious metal prices and a stronger rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 48,328 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined Rs 208 to Rs 65,594 per kilogram from Rs 65,802 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The rupee surged 12 paise to 74.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold trading lower at USD 1,862 per ounce and silver flat at USD 25.18 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,862 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices are trading off the recent five months high despite a weaker dollar as market players are looking for fresh triggers apart from inflation worries," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. PTI SUM SHW SHW

