Kerala Gold Scam: Call Records Of 'CM's Mediator' Claimed By Swapna Suresh Accessed

In a big development in the gold scam case, Republic Media Network has accessed call records of Shaj Kiran, the mediator who approached accused Swapna Suresh to allegedly settle issue arising out of her statement against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family. The call records show Shaj Kiran contacted Vigilance ADGP Ajith Kumar seven times on June 8.

The calls were made between 11.16 a.m. and 1.40 p.m. Interestingly, the lawyers of Swapna Suresh confirmed that Shaj Kiran had met Suresh before these calls. Four of the calls were incoming while the remaining were outgoing. Kiran and the cop reportedly talked for about 10 minutes.

Swapna had earlier claimed that Kiran was in touch with ADGP Ajith Kumar. Following her allegations, the Kerala government transferred ADGP Ajith Kumar. He has not been given a new posting yet.

Suresh had claimed that Kiran was contacted by Ajith Kumar and another cop, Vijay Sakhare, in an attempt to persuade her to withdraw her statement given against the Kerala CM and his family.

Swapna Suresh's affidavit accessed, alleges 'currency bag went to UAE for CM'

The affidavit filed by Swapna Suresh alleged that a bag of currency was sent for the Kerala CM, who was visting UAE in December 2016, after CM's Secretary Shivashankar claimed that certain 'emergency requirement' had been left behind.

Moreover, she claimed that Consulate PRO Sarith P.S was asked by Shivashankar to collect the parcel from him at Secretariat, through the Assistant Protocol Officer Harikrishnan.

"On bringing the parcel to the Consulate as like our normal procedures, Sarith brought it to the Consulate General and scanned it and he had seen currency in the parcel along with some spice's kind of images through the Consulate scanning machine. He immediately reported it confidently to me but as we were new to the organization we could not do anything about this," Swapna Suresh claimed.

Swapna Suresh also alleged that former minister KT Jaleel had close links with the Consulate General. "He had several close meetings with him without any approval or even without the knowledge of the Ministry of External Affairs," said Suresh.