Gold Smuggling Case: Kerala Govt Revokes Suspension Of IAS Officer Sivasankar

In a fresh development in the Kerala Gold smuggling case, CM Pinarayi Vijayan led Kerala govt had revoked the suspension of the senior IAS officer M Sivasankar, who is being investigated by the officials in the case.

M Sivasankar who was the former principal secretary to Chief Minister Vijayan was suspended in July 2020 after his alleged involvement in the smuggling case came to the fore. The state government had decided to reinstate the IAS leader on the recommendations of a committee headed by the state chief secretary on Tuesday. As per reports, the state government will soon assign him a new assignment.

IAS officer Sivasankar to be reinstated by Kerala govt

The Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi, on July 5, 2020, unveiled the smuggling of 30 kg of gold from diplomatic baggage at the Trivandrum International Airport. He was arrested in connection with the case. He was accused of illegally hiring Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the case, to a government agency under the IT Department.

Besides, a local court in November last year granted Customs five days custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, arrested by it in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

The case surfaced on July 5 last year after Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport. The gold was seized from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Following this, Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended.

In addition, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and M Sivasankar, the ex-Principal Secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan were also arrested. In January 2020, the NIA filed a charge sheet before the Special Court in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. The investigation in the case is currently going on, while the prime accused of the case Swapna Suresh has been granted bail recently.

Image: PTI/ Twitter