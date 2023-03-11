In a massive development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, March 11 said that it recovered "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore, 540 gms gold bullion and more than 1.5 kg of gold jewellery (worth Rs 1.25 crores approximately) and several other incriminating documents after it raided alleged premises linked to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family in the land-for-jobs scam probe.

"Searches resulted in the detection of Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs 600 crore approximately at this point of time which is in the form of immovable properties of Rs 350 crore and transactions of Rs 250 crore routed through various benamidaars," ED said.

According to the ED, the probe has revealed that several pieces of land at key locations in Patna and other areas were "illegally acquired by the family of the then Rail Mantri, Lalu Prasad Yadav in lieu of jobs provided in Railways."

The current value of these land parcels is over Rs 200 crore, ED said, adding that benamidaars, shell entities and beneficial owners for these lands have been identified.

"Further, investigation under PMLA revealed that the property situated at D-1088, New Friends Colony, Delhi (independent 4 storied bungalow, registered in the name of M/s A B Exports Private Limited, a company owned and controlled by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and family) was shown to have been acquired at a value of mere Rs 4 Lakhs, the present market value of which is approximately ₹ 150 Crore," ED claimed.

The agency said that it has found four land parcels allegedly acquired by Lalu Yadav's family in just Rs 7.5 lakh from Group D applicants and were sold to Ex-RJD MLA Syed Abu Dojana with huge gains at Rs 3.5 crore.

The agency also recovered Rs 70 lakh in cash and jewellery from the residence of Lalu Yadav's daughters.

The investigation agency said that the probe is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

The ED had launched raids on March 11 at multiple locations linked to the RJD chief's family members including that of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.