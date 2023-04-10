Gold Worth Over 21 Lakh Seized From Dubai Passenger At Hyderabad Airport, 1 Detained

Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs on Sunday, apprehended one male passenger who arrived from Dubai. The development occurred after the custom officials scanned the passenger's baggage and found that gold weighing 454 grams was concealed in the form of screws and rods of trolley wheels.

According to news agency ANI, the custom officials recovered 454 gms (64 screws and 16 Rods) of gold worth Rs 21,20,180. The gold recovered from the passenger has been seized by the customs and investigation has been launched in the matter.

#WATCH | Customs Air Intelligence officers of Hyderabad Customs, RGIA have apprehended a male passenger who arrived from Dubai. On thorough scanning of his baggage, gold weighing 455 gms was concealed in the form of screws and rods of trolley wheels has been recovered: Customs pic.twitter.com/AWcuhaB0Xn — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

In a similar incident on March 31, the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs intercepted one male passenger who arrived from Dubai on suspicion of carrying gold in his luggage. On searching his baggage, the officials found that two gold rods weighing 224 gms were concealed in the handle of the trolley bag. Notably, the value of the seized rods was around Rs 13.72 lakhs.

The Customs officials of Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport last year as well seized gold worth over Rs 2 crore from three passengers in two separate cases.