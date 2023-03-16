Gold Worth Rs 60.67 Lakh Recovered From Aircraft Toilet

Over 1,000 grams of gold hidden in the lavatory of an aircraft that arrived here from Dubai was recovered by the authorities of Customs department at the airport here, a senior official said on Thursday.

During rummaging of the aircraft upon its arrival from Dubai on Wednesday, the authorities retrieved one packet covered with black adhesive tape on the rear-side lavatory of the plane.

Gold in paste form weighing 1,240 grams worth Rs 60.67 lakh was retrieved from the packet and an investigation is in progress, an official release from Principal Commissioner of Customs M Mathew Jolly said.