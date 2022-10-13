Gold Worth Rs 8.4 Crore Seized From Passenger At Mumbai Airport

Gold bars worth Rs 8.40 crore were seized from an Indian passenger who had arrived from Addis Ababa at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of Airport Customs apprehended the man who had arrived by an Ethiopian Airlines flight, they said.

Search found that he had concealed gold bars of foreign origin, weighing about 16 kg, in a specially designed waist band.

Further investigation is on, the officials said.

Image: Republic

