'Golden Joint' Of World's Highest Chenab Railway Bridge Launched, Decked Up With Tiranga

In a bid to strengthen the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the 'Golden Joint' of the Chenab bridge in Jammu and Kashmir was launched today, achieving the milestone of constructing the world's highest railway bridge.

The deck of the bridge is pushed from both ends slowly and when both parts of the deck meet in the middle, it's called a 'Golden Joint'. In simple words, it means that the bridge is now complete to cross from one side to another.

Sanjay Gupta Chairman and MD of Konkan Railways, while speaking to the reporters said, "This has been a long journey. The term 'Golden Joint' was coined by civil engineers.... It's the world's highest railway bridge."

Celebrations begin

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav took to Twitter to showcase a video of the launch of the Golden Joint and the deck closure ceremony from the Chenab bridge. The 40-second video added in the tweet shows the workers celebrating atop the world's highest bridge as they have worked tirelessly for years to achieve this feat.

Golden joint work completed.

Deck closure ceremony at the world’s highest rail bridge.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳!#ChenabBridge #ArchBridge pic.twitter.com/bqUYLcTJhv — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 13, 2022

In another tweet from news agency ANI, the workers associated in the construction of the bridge are seen chanting 'Vande Matram' on top of the bridge on Chenab river. Workers who worked on the project also burst crackers to celebrate.

J&K | Chants of 'Vande Matram' echo as the golden joint of world's highest railway bridge on Chenab river is completed; workers who worked on the project hoist National flag, burn crackers to celebrate pic.twitter.com/z5NzpAYUOT — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

World's highest bridge decked up with Tricolour

To commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the world's highest bridge in the Reasi district was also decked up with the Tiranga by the workers. The workers were seen celebrating and hoisting the Tricolour with love and pride right in the middle of the bridge at the Golden Joint.

Laying of railway track on the bridge to be completed soon

Since this is a railway bridge, the next task will be to lay the railway tracks on the bridge. Another engineer present at the site, speaking to ANI, said that the task of laying the tracks will begin soon as the engineers have already begun constructing the platform for the tracks.

(With inputs from ANI)