Golden Temple Illuminates On Baisakhi, Few Devotees Visit Temple Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Golden Temple in Amritsar was illuminated on Monday on the occasion of the festival of Baisakhi. According to reports, few devotees visited the temple as well to offer prayers despite the lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had appealed for 'Ardas' to people from their homes on the occasion.

Punjab CM thanks people

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday thanked the people of the State for responding to his appeal for 'Ardas' at 11 am from their homes. He lauded the cooperation of the people amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak saying it was the need of the hour for all to act responsibly and ensure that the pandemic does not escalate out of control.

Meanwhile, he led the Baisakhi prayers with his own 'ardas' at his home and hoped that the collective prayers of the people would keep Punjab safe and ensure its victory over COVID-19.

I wish all a very Happy Vaisakhi. This day marks the celebration of the harvest and the establishment of the Khalsa. Today let us all do #ArdasAt11 for Sarbat Da Bhala. #VaisakhiAtHome pic.twitter.com/0sBa0K1Lp9 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 13, 2020

About Baisakhi

Baisakhi is a festival in Punjab that marks the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru- Gobind Singh. The festival also marks the start of the harvest season. On the occasion, devotees visit Gurudwaras to pay their obeisance and take holy dips.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image Source: ANI