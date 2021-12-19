Golden Temple Sacrilege: Punjab DY CM Randhawa Meets SGPC; Says 'no ID Found On Accused'

Amid political outrage over the attempted sacrilege at Golden Temple, Punjab Deputy CM and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday met with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members at Amritsar. Briefing the media on the incident, he stated that no Identification was found on the accused's person and hence was not yet identified. A young man in his twenties attempted to grab the Guru Granth Sahib at Amritsar's Golden temple on Saturday evening, but was caught by the attendees. Later, he was lynched to death by enraged devotees, said Punjab police.

Punjab Dy CM on sacrilege case

"The meeting happened at 10.00 AM in the morning. The incident which happened is very sad. It was a Sevakar who was sitting inside who nabbed him (accused) and pulled him out," said Randhawa. Raising conspiracy concerns, he added, "A drone was also seized yesterday in the morning. We will check everything. Today, the post mortem will happen. There was no mobile, no purse, no ID card, aadhar card on him (accused). Identification has not been done yet."

Political leaders condemn sacrilege

Taking cognizance of the incident, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the attempted sacrilege. He also ordered a probe into the entire matter to zero in at the underlying motive and real conspirators behind this dastardly act. Similarly, Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal claimed that it was not a crime by a single individual but maybe a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Meanwhile, newly inducted BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa talked to Home Minister Amit Shah and promised a thorough probe into the incident. Similarly, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh too condemned the incident and urged the govt to get to the bottom of what led the accused to act as such. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called for peace, condemning the act. Amritsar police have registered an FIR under sections 295A (malicious intention of outraging religious feelings) and 307 (attempt to murder) against unidentified persons.

What happened at Golden temple?

At 5:45 PM on December 18, an unknown youth attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man is seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to grab the holy book before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and later allegedly thrashed by enraged devotees. The police later shifted his body to a hospital and are trying to identify him via postmortem. Incidentally, Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.