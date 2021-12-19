Golden Temple Sacrilege: Punjab Police Checking CCTV Footage In All Religious Places

After a youth accused of a sacrilege attempt was beaten to death at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Punjab Police visited all religious places, including Gurudwara Sahibs, to check CCTV footage. The management of the respective places was briefed regarding security arrangements.

The Punjab Police briefed about the update on Twitter and wrote, "In view of an attempt to sacrilege incidents & surcharged atmosphere, Police is visiting all religious places especially Gurudwara Sahibs to check the CCTV surveillance system and also briefed the management regarding security arrangements".

In view of attempt to sacrilege incidents & surcharged atmosphere, Police is visiting all religious places especially Gurudwara Sahibs to check the CCTV surveillance system and also briefed the management regarding security arrangements. #PunjabStandsTogether pic.twitter.com/4moovlHhxX — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) December 19, 2021

Case of 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

On the evening hours of December 18, a young man was allegedly beaten to death after he tried to desecrate the sacred Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. According to reports, the man - a native of Uttar Pradesh - entered the restricted area and attempted to pick the sword placed in front of the Guru Granth Sahib. The security persons caught him and then handed him over to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) office, after which he was beaten to death.

On December 19, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited the Golden Temple to take stock of the situation. Following this, he told reporters, "We appeal to the people of the state to respect and protect the religious centres of all religions, maintain communal harmony. It might be that some bad elements are causing this as Assembly elections are nearing. Our agencies are conducting a probe".

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa held a meeting in Amritsar with the police commissioner and other officials. After the meeting, he informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the deputy commissioner of police (law and order), which would submit its report in 48 hours.

On Saturday night, the unidentified man was booked under IPC Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder). Amritsar Police Commissioner Sukchain Singh Gill had said CCTV footage obtained from the Golden Temple is being examined to collect information about the accused.

(Image: @PunjabPoliceInd/Twitter)