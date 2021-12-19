Golden Temple Sacrilege: SAD, BJP, Cong, AAP Leaders Condemn Act; Punjab Police Files FIR

After the attempted sacrilege at the Golden temple, political leaders across the spectrum unitedly condemned the attack on the holy shrine on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal claimed that it was not a crime by a single individual but maybe a deep-rooted conspiracy. A young man in his twenties attempted to grab the Guru Granth Sahib at Amritsar's Golden temple on Saturday evening, but was caught by the attendees. Later, he was lynched to death by enraged devotees, said Punjab police.

Political leaders condemn sacrilege

The heinous attempt to commit sacrilege at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, is deeply shocking & exceedingly painful! The crime is too reprehensible for words & it has caused 'deep anguish and outrage in minds of Sikh masses all over the world': Party patron S. Parkash Singh Badal pic.twitter.com/HUpiqXAC8e — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) December 18, 2021

Taking cognizance of the incident, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the attempted sacrilege. He also ordered a probe into the entire matter to zero in at the underlying motive and real conspirators behind this dastardly act. Moreover, he has assured the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president of govt's support in the case.

CM @CharanjitChanni strongly condemned the most unfortunate and heinous act to attempt sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Harimandir Sahib during the path of Sri Rehras Sahib.

(1/3) — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) December 18, 2021

Meanwhile, newly inducted BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa talked to Home Minister Amit Shah and promised a thorough probe into the incident. Similarly, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh too condemned the incident and urged the govt to get to the bottom of what led the accused to act as such. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called for peace, condemning the act. Amritsar police have registered an FIR under sections 295A (malicious intention of outraging religious feelings) and 307 (attempt to murder) against unidentified persons.

Strongly condemn the horrific incident of attempted sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Darbar Sahib.



Govt must get to the bottom of what led this man to act in such a despicable manner! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 18, 2021

आज श्री दरबार साहिब में हुई बेअदबी की घटना बेहद दुखदायी है। सब लोग सदमे में हैं। ये बहुत बड़ी साज़िश हो सकती है। दोषियों को सख़्त से सख़्त सजा मिले।



ਪ੍ਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਸਿਰ ਤੇ ਮਿਹਰ ਭਰਿਆ ਹੱਥ ਰੱਖੇ.....

ਨਾਨਕ ਨਾਮ ਚੜਦੀ ਕਲਾ ਤੇਰੇ ਭਾਣੇ ਸਰਬੱਤ ਦਾ ਭਲਾ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 18, 2021

What happened at Golden temple?

At 5:45 PM on December 18, an unknown youth attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man is seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to grab the holy book before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and later allegedly thrashed by enraged devotees. The police later shifted his body to a hospital and are trying to identify him via postmortem. Incidentally, Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.