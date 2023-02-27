Goldy Brar Claims Lawrence Bishnoi Group Behind Killings Two Gangsters In Punjab Jail

In the latest update on the twin murder inside Punjab jail, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken the responsibility for killing gangsters Manmohan and Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan who were booked in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Notorious gangster Goldy Brar made this revelation through his social media, stating that the killed gangsters were from the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder. Brar also stated that Sachin Bishnoi, Ankit Sirsa, Kashish and others killed Mandeep and Manmohan inside the Sahib jail in Punjab’s Goindwal. Brar also claimed that the members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang had given the information to police regarding their aides, following which they killed the duo in the Punjab jail.

It is pertinent to mention that recently NIA arrested associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang during its nationwide raids across 8 states to bust the terrorist-gangster-drug smuggling nexus.

Twin murder in Punjab jail

On Sunday, gangsters Manmohan and Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan were killed during a gangwar inside the premises of Goindwal jail in Punjab. It has been found that they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons during the clash. While Manmohan and Duran Mandeep lost their lives in the fight, Keshav was admitted to a local hospital after he received severe injuries.

It is pertinent to mention that a close association between gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar emerged after the killing of Sidhu Moosewala. Earlier in 2022, investigating agency NIA in its chargesheet named Brar as the mastermind behind the killing of Moosewala. The agency stated that the role of Bishnoi in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case was to provide some of the shooters as well as logistic support. Bishnoi was later arrested by the NIA in connection to a case related to the recruitment of youth to carry out attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Notably, Brar's revelation in the twin murder in Punjab's jail also raises serious questions over CM Bhagwant Mann's claim that the gangster was arrested by the US authorities.