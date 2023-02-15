‘Good Countries Grow On Multitude Of Systems, Not One Person Or Thought': RSS Chief

"Good countries have a mix of thoughts and systems and just the presence of one ideology or person cannot develop or destroy a nation," said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday. He was speaking at an awards ceremony organised by the Rajratna Puraskar Samiti in Nagpur.

“One person, one thought, one group, one ideology cannot make or break a country,” Bhagwat said. “Good countries of the world have all kinds of thoughts. They also have all kinds of systems, and they are growing with this multitude of systems,” he added.

Samajwadi Party vs Mohan Bhagwat on caste system

In a recent controversy, Bhagwat and the Samajwadi Party (SP) engaged in a war of words over the Ramcharitmanas.

In response to the former’s comment at a function in Mumbai that all people are equal before God and the caste system was created by priests, which is wrong, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav asked him to clarify on what the reality of the caste system is before human beings.

Bhagwat's comment came against the backdrop of the controversy triggered by SP's Swami Prasad Maurya after he demanded the "removal of portions from Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas that he said denigrated Dalits and women."

"By saying that the caste system was created by pundits (Brahmins), RSS chief Bhagwat has exposed the so-called contractors of religion and frauds who abuse women, tribals, Dalits and the backward in the guise of religion. Come forward at least now to remove objectionable comments in Ramcharitmanas," said Maurya.