‘Good For Country That Art 370 Has Been Abrogated,’ Says MoS Ajay Teni On Its Anniversary

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni, on August 5 said that the decision of abrogating Article 370 has brought about positive changes in Jammu and Kashmir. On August 5, 2019, the Government of India revoked the special status or autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the Indian Consitution to the state.

On the second anniversary of this stunning move, Teni told news agency ANI that “it is good for this country” and noted that people had always supported the same. He also said that healthcare and education have improved in the region.

"It is good for this country that Article 370 has been abrogated. People always supported this decision. Positive changes and environment followed after the abrogation of Article 370. Healthcare and education improved. Panchayat elections took place. Positive changes in environment and lives of people are visible," Teni told ANI.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Thursday that in the last two years after the abrogation of article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed real democracy, development, good governance, and empowerment. He also noted that as a result of improving the quality of life in the state, India’s unity and integrity were also elevated significantly. On the same day, last year, he made a similar remark.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen real Democracy, Development, Good Governance and Empowerment in the last two years. As a result, India's unity and integrity has been immeasurably strengthened. #NewJammuKashmir — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 5, 2021

PM Modi On Article 370 abrogation anniversary

While speaking to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the decision his government took two years ago that bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019. He marked August 5 as a day of ‘coincidence and listed several decisions taken on this day such as the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, 'Bhoomi Pujan' for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in 2020 and this year, India’s men’s Hockey team ended the wait of over four decades and bagged bronze at Tokyo Olympics.

"Two years ago a decision was taken towards 'Ek Bharat, Sreshth Bharat' with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Every citizen of the valley received equal rights and benefits and they were included in every facility," added Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: ANI