Good Foreign Policy Not Solely Defined By Talks With Pak: Jaishankar Counters Opposition

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, responded to the Opposition's criticism of the government's foreign policy concerning Pakistan. In an interview with ANI, he emphasised that evaluating the effectiveness of a sound foreign policy should not solely revolve around India's engagement in dialogue with Pakistan.

When asked about the Opposition's claim that India's foreign policy has lost focus on neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan, while dealing with global issues, Jaishankar offered a rebuttal. He suggested seeking the opinions of countries in India's neighbourhood, such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, to gauge whether India's engagement and relevance have improved.

"Why don't you ask people in Sri Lanka, what they think about the neighbourhood? Why don't you ask people in Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal? Do they feel that today India is doing more? Is India more reliable, is India more relevant? You will get a different answer," Jaishankar asserted.

That's not the kind of neighbourhood policy we are running: EAM S Jaishankar

Adding further, the EAM said, "Now if somebody says the proof of the good foreign policy is to carry on with Pakistan as though a big terrorist strike hasn’t happened... I'm sorry they have a different worldview. That's not the kind of neighborhood-first policy that we are running."

The Minister's remarks come in the wake of comments made by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar in August, where he suggested that India needed to resolve issues with Pakistan to become "Vishwaguru".

"When it comes to Pakistan, we have the courage to carry out surgical strikes against them but we don’t have the guts to sit across the table and talk to a Pakistani.,” he said in August while launching his autobiography. "So long we are not able to settle issues with Pakistan, I am afraid Pakistan will be an albatross around our necks and we will never become ‘Wishwaguru’ of the world,” he said.