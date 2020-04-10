Good Friday Amid Covid: 'There's Always Hope After Darkness,' Says Cardinal Oswald Gracias

Cardinal Oswald Gracias drew parallels with the Biblical tale on Good Friday as the nation and various parts of the world were in lockdown to contain coronavirus. He urged the citizens to not lose hope, just like how it doesn’t end on Good Friday, the event where Christ was crucified, but on Easter, the third day when Christ was resurrected. The Cardinal shared that there is always hope after darkness just like after the grave injustice to Christ came the justice.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Cardinal Gracias shared that he marked Good Friday with meditation on the Way of the Cross - something that was streamed online and numerous devotees joined in. He added that meditation on Jesus’ words on the cross, followed by liturgical service at 7 pm, were on his schedule for the day.

He also urged the citizens to follow the government in the fight against COVID-19, because they have all facts from scientists and others and that it was 'religious and moral obligation' to protect ourselves and others too.

Cardinal Gracias said it was a period of helplessness, but also a period of purification. “Easter tells us so that we can achieve victory, build a better and brighter India, if we obey God, government and the nature,” he said.

Cardinal Gracias also felt it was important to feel one and show solidarity at the moment. He felt there could be a new world after coronavirus that stops the rush.

“Nature has forced us, families are coming together, praying together, it was the time to reflect on life, duties, maybe there will be a new way of church, new way of being India, new way of being citizen,” he said. When asked about the message from Pope Francis, at a time when the Vatican City and Italy are among the most affected in the pandemic, Cardinal Gracis said, “Holy Father is giving hope, and also encouraging us and asking us be disciplined.”

When asked about the Cardinal's activities during lockdown, he said that he was coordinating relief efforts for migrant and daily wage workers and over 2000 community kitchens have been started. He also said he has written to the PM offering all assistance.

Cardinal Gracias added that it was important to be prepared to face the possibility of medical emergency with many more cases being detected. He said he was busy with preparing personnel and institutions, networking with NGOs, and with other churches, though he wished to read for some time.

Cardinal Gracias also expressed delight that there was no panic among Mumbaikars and that they seemed confident to overcome. He also praised Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for giving a 'good message.'

