'Good News, Justice Delivered': NCW Chief On Kuldeep Sengar's Life Imprisonment

Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Friday sentenced former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017. Reacting to this, Chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma, speaking to Republic TV said that this is "good news" and the Judiciary has delivered what everyone was expecting. She also said this case should not go on like the Nirbhaya case for seven years.

She said, "Good news. Finally, the judiciary has delivered what we were expecting. I hope it will not go on like the Nirbhaya case for another seven years in different courts. We have to cut those petitions and all that. We have to think that what is delivered by the Tis Hazari court should be the final punishment. This is the appropriate punishment what we wanted for him and I think justice has been delivered finally."

A fine of Rs 25 lakh

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma pronounced the order on December 20. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh in the case. The court had convicted Sengar on December 16 for raping the minor, saying her testimony was "truthful and unblemished" against a "powerful person". It had convicted him for rape under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the offence of a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child.

Convicting Sengar under POCSO Act, the court had said the CBI proved that the victim was a minor and was rightly prosecuted under the special law. "I found her statement truthful and unblemished that she was sexually assaulted. She was under threat, worried. She is a village girl, not from cosmopolitan educated area... Sengar was a powerful person. So she took her time..." the judge said while reading out the verdict.

The co-accused Shashi Singh, who allegedly took the minor to Sengar, has been acquitted on "benefit of the doubt". The case was heard on a day-to-day basis at Delhi's Tis Hazari court after it was transferred to Delhi from a Lucknow court on the Supreme Court's directions. Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Bangermau in Unnao district, was expelled from the party in August.

