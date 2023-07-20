Good News: Railways Bring Affordable Meals, Packaged Water For General Coach Passengers

Bringing a huge relief to the common man, the Indian Railways will now provide affordable economy meals and packaged drinking water designed especially for general coach passengers to make their travel experience better. The Railway Board issued instructions for the provision of economy meals, snacks, combo meals, and packaged water to be served through extended service counters would be placed on platforms aligning with the general coaches. GS coaches refer to the general seating coach. It is a second-class unreserved coach.

The meals are to be supplied from the kitchen units (Refreshment Rooms – RRs and Jan Ahaars - JAs) of IRCTC. The location of these counters will be decided by Zonal Railways so as to align these counters with the location of general coaches on the platforms. Also, the provision of these extended service counters at the platforms has been done on an experimental basis for a period of six months.

The extended service counters have already been commissioned at 51 stations. While the same will commence at 12 more railway stations from July 20. The meals have been divided into two categories. The type one includes seven 'pooris' with dry 'aaloo' and pickle for a price of Rs 20. The type two meal would cost Rs 50 and offer passengers something from an assortment of South Indian food such as rice, rajma, chole, khichdi, kulche, bhature, pao-bhaji, and masala dosa. Officials said that efforts are being made to provide drinking water in glasses of 200 ml at these counters.

Normally every train including mail/express trains has at least two GS coaches - one near the locomotive and one at the end of the train. Anyone with a General/Unreserved ticket bought from the counter can travel in those compartments.

