Good News: Metro Car Shed Moved From Aarey, Girls Take Charge Of Govt Depts & More

With COVID-19 cases and global pandemic taking a toll on lives, many have been overwhelmed, as well as anxiety due to serious updates. While the news of the death toll might create a gloom driven environment, some good news can prove to be encouraging and lift spirits in these testing times. So here’s encouraging updates that are positive developments and will boost morale.

Anantapur govt departments headed by girls on Int’l Day of the ‘Girl Child’

Different government departments in Anantapuram were headed by girls on the occasion of the International Day of Girl Child to encourage girl children to be at the forefront in every field. According to reports, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Saturday launched a unique programme 'Balike Bhavishyathu' for October 11. While addressing a teleconference with Joint Collectors, Sub-Collectors, RDOs, district officials and municipal commissioners, Chandrudu had informed that the special programme would take place on Sunday, International Day of Girl Child.

Aarey Metro Car shed to move to Mumbai's Kanjurmarg: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that the planned Aarey Metro car shed will be relocated from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai. He also said that his government withdrew cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. "We withdraw cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. The proposed car shed has been shifted from Aarey to Kanjurmarg," Thackeray said.

Leh kid salutes army officers in honourable gesture

In what can be called a powerful demonstration of values and a symbol of honour, a little boy kid from Leh village stood saluting on seeing the armed forces pass by in a gesture of respect. In a footage that emerged out of Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda’s account, a little boy clad in a blue hoodie and pink shoes froze in movement and was seen saluting the army officers. “Budding soldier of future India,” Susanta wrote in the caption to the 14-second video.

Read: Good News: Dad Dances To Cheer Up Son; Man Sets Unique Record; Bahrain Prince On Summit

Read: Good News: Gurugram Student Wins First Collins National Online Spelling Bee

Mini libraries in COVID-19 wards in Karnataka

Karnataka has installed mini-libraries in COVID-19 wards of the McGann district hospital and the Sagara Taluk sub-division hospital in Shivamogga. The State Health Department’s employee union took the initiative to provide quarantined COVID-19 patients with a leisure activity provision by setting up bookshelves in order to cater to their mental wellbeing as they recover from the coronavirus. Dr. Sridhar, Director of the Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) and the McGann district hospital told ANI "that the libraries were set up so that patients can relax."

Karnataka: Mini libraries set up at COVID-19 wards of the district hospital & Sagara Taluk sub-division hospital in Shivamogga. "Reading helps patients to relax & divert their attention from illness," says Dr Sridhar, Director, Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences. (10.10) pic.twitter.com/sB2Rw4RZRS — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Acid-attack survivors open supermarket in Mumbai's Bandra

On Saturday, a supermarket was inaugurated in Mumbai's Bandra area with an aim to make acid-attack survivors self-dependent. The supermarket opened with help of Saahas Foundation will provide job opportunities to the acid attack survivors. It was inaugurated by BJP Leader Chitra Wagh.The Saahas Foundation was founded in 2016 by an acid attack survivor Daulat Bi Khan. She started the NGO with the goal of empowering acid attack survivors. Khan said the money for the supermarket was raised from a fundraiser amid the pandemic situation.

Read: Good News: Bank CEO's Gift To Teacher; Impeccable Rice Art Video; Read 5 Positive Stories

Read: Good News: Woman Feeds Infant Monkeys With Milk Bottles, Delightful Video 'brings Smile'