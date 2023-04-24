Good That He Is Behind Bars: Amarinder On Amritpal Singh's Arrest

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh should have been arrested a month back, but it is good that he is behind bars, former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh said on Monday.

The Punjab Police arrested Amritpal Singh in Rode village in Moga district early Sunday, ending an over a month-long manhunt against the preacher who styled himself after Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

"I want to know why he was caught after so long. He should have been caught 30 days earlier," the BJP leader said while interacting with reporters in Jalandhar.

He was in the city in view of the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, which was necessitated following the death of Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary.

The former chief minister said anybody who breaks the law of this land and who does things like what he did in Ajnala or has links with Pakistan, he should have been put behind bars on the first day itself.

Whether he surrendered or was arrested, it is good that he is now behind bars, Amarinder Singh said to a question. He also took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his accusation that the previous Congress government in the state had provided a "comfortable stay" to UP gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the Rupnagar jail.

"The CM should understand first how governments work," said Amarinder Singh, who switched to the BJP from the Congress ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

Amarinder Singh said Mann has just spent nine months in office while he had been at the helm for over nine years, suggesting that he has more experience than Mann in running a government.

"Whenever any police investigation takes place, somebody who is in Tihar or any other jail, the investigating officer has every right to call for that man to come for investigation if he has committed any crime in Punjab and under the system, then he is brought on transit remand," he said.

"If Ansari was sitting there (Rupnagar jail) for two years, an investigation is going on and once that is done, they will decide. This is a system which works. This system is not a new thing. I think Mr Mann should understand this and first he should understand (the issue), then he should speak," the BJP leader said. Mann in Chandigarh on Monday said his government is mulling to move court for recovery of Rs 55 lakh from the former ministers who have signed the file to ensure a "cozy stay" of Ansari in the jail.

The chief minister had a few days back also slammed the previous Congress government for providing a "comfortable stay" to Ansari in the Rupnagar jail and had said he was seeking advice on recovering Rs 55 lakh legal fee from the then ministers for hiring advocates to keep Ansari in the state. Ansari remained in Rupnagar jail from January 2019 till April 2021 in an extortion case in Mohali. The Uttar Pradesh Police had approached the Supreme Court to get the custody of Ansari, who remained in a jail in Rupnagar.

Awarding his custody to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the top court had said it was being denied to them on trivial grounds under the guise of medical issues.

On the bypoll, Amrainder Singh said his party was fighting the election on the basis of nine years' "extraordinary" performance of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former chief minister, who was accompanied by Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and other senior party leaders, said under the dynamic leadership of Modi, the country's stature had risen globally.

"India has faced several domestic and international challenges successfully under Modi's leadership and people realise that," he said, while asserting that the BJP was on a strong footing because of the performance of the central government.

"We are reaching out to people on the basis of the performance of the BJP government at the Centre," he said.

Amarinder Singh said, there was “unprecedented” development all around particularly in the defence and infrastructure sectors.

He said during the tenure of AK Antony as the defence minister, there was virtually no purchase of defence equipment and the country was facing an ammunition shortage.

He said during Prime Minister Modi's tenure, the country has become fully equipped in terms of ammunition.

Amarinder Singh said he has always had zero-tolerance to corruption.

At the same time, he added, anti-corruption drives should not mean resorting to political witch-hunt and vendetta.