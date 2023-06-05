Goods Train Derails In Bargarh District Of Odisha, No Casualties Reported

A goods train has derailed in Odisha's Bargarh, just three days after the tragic incident in Balasore wherein three trains were involved in a horrific accident. According to the preliminary information, several wagons of a goods train derailed on a private line in Bargarh on Monday morning. Reportedly, five bogies of the train were reported to have derailed. There are no reports of casualties or injuries.

Incident on a private line

According to officials, five bogies of the train carrying limestone derailed when it was en route to Bargarh from Dunguri. The officials said the incident happened inside a private siding. A private siding is owned by a company and its maintenance and operations are not done by the Railways.

As per information, there is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and the Cement Plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, and loco all are private and it is in no way connected with the Indian Railways system, the officials said.

This comes days after the triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore wherein 275 people died and over 1,000 were injured. On June 2, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying around 2,500 passengers, and a goods train were involved in a deadly accident at around 7 pm near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore.

Odisha triple train tragedy

According to the preliminary investigation, the tragic incident occurred when the Coromandel Express, originating from Shalimar station in Howrah, mistakenly entered the loop line instead of the main line, colliding with a parked goods train just ahead of the Bahanagar Bazar station.

Notably, loop lines are constructed within station areas to facilitate the movement of trains and streamline operations. In this case, the loop line was occupied by the goods train travelling in the same direction as the Coromandel Express. According to the report, the Coromandel Express was meant to pass the goods train on the main line but deviated onto the loop line instead.

The signal "was given and taken off for the up main line for train number 12841 (Coromandel) but the train entered the up loop line and dashed with the goods train which was on the loop line and derailed... In the meantime, (train number) 12864 (Howrah Superfast) passed through the down main line and two coaches of it derailed and capsized," the report said, PTI reported. Following the accident, rescue and restoration operations were launched.