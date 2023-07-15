Goods Train Derails Near Jaipur, Seven Trains Cancelled

Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Jaipur on Saturday, resulting in the cancellation of at least seven other trains, officials said. They said the incident occured between the Asalpur Jobner and Hirnoda stations of the Jaipur-Madar railway section. While work is underway to restore the tracks, the North Western Railway has cancelled the Jaipur-Marwar (19735), Marwar-Jaipur (19736), Jaipur-Jodhpur (22977), Jodhpur-Jaipur (22978), Ajmer-Jaipur (09605), Jaipur-Ajmer (09606) and the Jaipur-Suratgarh (19719) trains for Saturday, a spokesperson said.