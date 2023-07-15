Last Updated:

Goods Train Derails Near Jaipur, Seven Trains Cancelled

The train accident occured between the Asalpur Jobner and Hirnoda stations of the Jaipur-Madar railway section. Restoration work underway

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
 Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Jaipur on Saturday, resulting in the cancellation of at least seven other trains

 Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Jaipur on Saturday, resulting in the cancellation of at least seven other trains, Image: Representational/PTI


 Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Jaipur on Saturday, resulting in the cancellation of at least seven other trains, officials said. They said the incident occured between the Asalpur Jobner and Hirnoda stations of the Jaipur-Madar railway section. While work is underway to restore the tracks, the North Western Railway has cancelled the Jaipur-Marwar (19735), Marwar-Jaipur (19736), Jaipur-Jodhpur (22977), Jodhpur-Jaipur (22978), Ajmer-Jaipur (09605), Jaipur-Ajmer (09606) and the Jaipur-Suratgarh (19719) trains for Saturday, a spokesperson said. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT