Goods Vehicle Carrying Over Two Tonnes Of Tomatoes Hijacked By Miscreants

A goods vehicle loaded with over 2 tonnes (200 crates) of tomatoes was stolen by unidentified miscreants in the Goraguntepalya block of Yeswanthpur locality in Bengaluru on Monday (July 10), the police said. A case related to the matter has been registered at the RMC yard police station.

Mallesh and Shivanna, farmers of Renukapura in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district, suffered a huge loss after the incident. The farmers were on their way to the Kolar APMC market from Challakere in a pick-up vehicle loaded with tomatoes when the incident took place.

How the incident unfolded?

Their pick-up vehicle hit a car, after which the occupants got down and started quarrelling with the farmers. The occupants have allegedly forced the farmers to get the car repaired or face consequences.

In conversation with Republic, Mallesh said, "We have not done anything wrong. The occupants of the car created a ruckus and braked on purpose so that our van would crash into their car. They forced us to pay up the money or face consequences. One of them boarded our van and asked us to drive to KR Puram, there he asked us to get down and said that they will repair the car with the money they will get by selling the tomatoes and drove away."

The farmers then called their owner who suggested they should lodge a complaint regarding the matter. Mallesh and Shivanna then registered a complaint with the RMC yard police station and revealed their ordeal.

'Motive was not to hijack tomatoes'

Deputy Commissioner of Police for North Division, Shivaprakash Devaraj said, "This incident happened a few days ago and the motive of the miscreants has not been to steal or hijack the tomatoes but to extort money from the farmers blaming them for the accident. Stealing a vehicle or threatening people is wrong and a case has been filed in this regard. Teams have been formed to nab the accused."

The police have launched a manhunt to trace the vehicle based on the registration number as the farmers have been left with no resources for a stable livelihood.

Surge in tomato prices

The price for tomatoes is at an all-time high, selling at Rs 160 per kilogram in retail markets across Mumbai. The situation remains grim across the country as tomatoes are being sold at premium rates rather than their usual rates. It has hurt the pockets of people running households, exerting financial strain on their budgets. The unprecedented price surge has also compelled households to curtail tomato consumption.