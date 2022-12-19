Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meets PM Modi, Praises Him For India's Tech Transformation

Google-parent Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and said that he is inspired to see the rapid pace of technological change under PM Modi's leadership.

Taking to Twitter, Pichai said, "Thank you for a great meeting today PM Narendra Modi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all.."

Prime Minister Modi said that it was a delight to meet Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. "It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development," he said.

Earlier in the day, Google CEO also called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President described Pichai as a symbol of talent and wisdom.

India will be big export economy; to benefit from open and connected internet: Sundar Pichai

Speaking at a Google for India event, Pichai said India will be a big export economy and will benefit from an open and connected internet. He also stated that the technology giant is focussing on startups from India and out of its $300 million for startups, around one-fourth will be invested in entities that are led by women.

"Given the scale and technology leadership it (India) will have, it's important to make sure you are balancing, putting in safeguards for people. You're creating an innovative framework, so that companies can innovate on top of a certainty in the legal framework. I think it is an important moment in time. India will also be a big export economy. It will benefit from an open and connected internet and getting that balance right will be important," Pichai said.

He said the sophistication of the Indian startup ecosystem is measurably enhancing and Indian startups like Glance are getting noticed worldwide.