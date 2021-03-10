Google Honours Professor Ramachandra Rao On Birth Anniversary With Stellar Doodle

Google is celebrating the birth anniversary of Ramachandra Rao who is also known as 'India's Satellite Man'. Google dedicated a doodle to honour Professor Udupi Ramchandra Rao who is credited with giving India's satellite program a new direction. March 10, 2021, marks the 89th birth anniversary of Ramachandra Rao.

Google's Doodle for Ramachandra Rao

The doodle is arguably one of Google's more eye-catching offerings. It contains a backdrop of India as seen from space with Professor Ramachandra Rao dressed impeccably in a dark suit and holding in the palm of his hand the Aryabhata satellite which also serves as the second 'O' of Google. To complete the spectacle, stars glint in deep space and also shoot over the earth.

It was under his leadership that India had successfully launched its first satellite 'Aryabhata' in space in the year 1975. Professor Rao has played a big role in taking Indian space science to where it is today. Apart from space science, 'India's Satellite Man' has also worked in the field of information technology to leave his indelible mark.

Ramachandra Rao was born on March 10, 1932, in Adamaru area of â€‹â€‹Udupi district of Karnataka state. He belonged to an ordinary family, reached the forefront of the line of the best Indian scientists on the strength of his talent and dedication. Professor Rao also served as the President of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and as the Space Secretary of India.

Professor Ramachandra Rao's Early Life

Professor Rao started his career as a Cosmic Ray-Physicist and an assistant to Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. After completing his doctorate he moved to America. There he experimented on NASA's Pioneer and Explorer space probes and worked for some time as a professor. But in 1966 he returned to India and in 1975 he supervised the successful launch of India's first satellite 'Aryabhata' into space. During this time he also developed more than 20 satellites to improve communication and meteorological services.

Global Appreciation for Profesor Ramachandra Rao

Professor Rao also raised India's profile globally. Under his leadership, India designed and prepared more than 20 satellites including the first Indian satellite 'Aryabhata' in 1975 and also launched them into space. He became the first Indian Space Scientist to be inducted into the highly Prestigious “Satellite Hall of Fame” on March 19, 2013, at Washington DC, USA .

Professor Rao was awarded the third-highest Civilian Award 'Padma Bhushan' by the Government of India in 1976, and the second-highest Civilian Award ‘Padma Vibhushan’ in 2017. Apart from all this, Prof. Rao was also included in the prestigious 'IAF Hall of Fame' by the International Astronautical Federation.

Professor Rao was also the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Physical Research Laboratory at Ahmedabad and the Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space science and Technology at Thiruvananthapuram.

The success behind India's PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) technology is also credited to Prof. Rao as he accelerated the development of the rocket technology which has launched hundreds of satellites into space and is considered a work-horse.

Professor Udupi Ramchandra Rao died at the age of 85 on 24 July 2017.