Google Play Games will come to Windows in 2022, company reveals plans at The Game Awards

Millions of Android smartphone users access games through Google Play Store daily. The online application store allows users to download some of the best video games, including Battlegrounds Mobile India, Call of Duty: Mobile, Garena Free Fire and more. While these games are natively available to play on a smartphone, some players like to play them on a big screen, with an elaborate control scheme (through keyboard and mouse) on a PC and have to use third-party applications to do so. However, in future, Google Play Games are going to be available on PC.

A similar implementation already exists in the form of Apple Arcade that allows Apple users to resume playing from the point where they left a game in the iPhones. It has also been clarified that the Google Play Games for Windows will not stream games and will only be available on Windows 10 and Windows 11. It implies that users who wish to play Android games on their laptops or desktops will have to download the original setup on their computers. If the Android games are not charged on computers as they are available free of cost for smartphones, it would allow more and more Windows users to access Android games.

Google announces Games for Windows

During The Game Awards 2021 conducted earlier this morning, Google announced that Microsoft Windows users on PC will soon be able to access Android games. While playing Android games on PC is already possible via emulators, Google Play is building a new Games application that will allow users to enjoy their favourite Android games without the hassle of emulation. The product director of Games at Android and Google Play, Greg Hartrell has said in a statement to The Verge that players will be able to experience Google Play Games on more devices other than smartphones, tablets and Chromebooks. The exec also mentions that Windows PC will also get Google games.

With the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft also announced a similar technology that would allow users to run Android Apps on desktop. To do so, Microsoft has created a Subsystem for Android which can run Android applications from several sources. Additionally, Microsoft also partnered with Amazon to allow users access to the application and games. However, such systems do not support Google Play.