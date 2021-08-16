Google Releases Doodle On The 117th Birth anniversary Of Activist Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

On Monday, August 16, Google released a Doodle to commemorate the 117th birthday of Indian activist and author Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, a trailblazing writer and independence warrior. Chauhan was a pioneering writer and freedom fighter whose work came to national popularity during a period when literature was controlled by men. Prabha Mallya, a guest artist from New Zealand, created the Doodle.

The emotive nationalist ballad "Jhansi ki Rani" by Chauhan is widely recognised as one of Hindi literature's most chanted poems. Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was born in the village of Nihalpur in the year 1904. Her first poetry was published when she was nine years old, and she was known to write continuously, even in the horse cart on the way to school. During her early twenties, she felt a strong need for freedom. She utilised her poems to encourage others to fight for their country's sovereignty as a member of the Indian Nationalist Movement. She also authored Jallianwala Bagh Mein Vasant, Veeron Ka Kaisa Ho Basant, Rakhi Ki Chunauti, and Vida. She and her work gave India's freedom movement, a unique expression.

Subhadra Kumari Chauhan is known for Jhansi Ki Rani and several other poems

Chauhan's poetry and prose focused on the struggles that Indian women faced, such as gender and caste oppression. Her steadfast nationalism remained a defining feature of her poems. Chauhan became the first woman satyagrahi, a member of the Indian collective of nonviolent anti-colonialists, to be arrested in the struggle for liberation in 1923, thanks to her unyielding militancy. She was the first woman Satyagrahi to be court-arrested in Nagpur, and she was a key female voice in India's freedom movement. Subhadra was pregnant with her first child when she was imprisoned for the first time in 1923, according to stories, but she was released a few months later due to her pregnancy. Throughout the 1940s, she continued to make revolutionary remarks on and off the page in the fight for independence, writing a total of 88 poems and 46 short tales. Chauhan's poetry is still taught in many Indian classrooms today as a symbol of historical progress, inspiring future generations to speak up against social injustice and honour the words that moulded a nation's past.

(IMAGE: GOOGLE)