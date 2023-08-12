Goosebump Moment: Indian Student Raises Flag During Convocation Ceremony Abroad | Watch

In a show of patriotism, an Indian student -- Mahesh Narayan -- studying abroad unfurled the national flag bringing goosebumps to every proud Indian citizen. A video of a student taking the tricolour flag out from his kurta during the convocation ceremony has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In the now-viral video, the student, on the stage, could be seen taking the tricolor flag out from his kurta, he then unfolds it and holds it aloft with both hands.

The video further showed the young student strolling with the flag all around the stage. The video with the caption, 'The way he took out our Flag. That's called Patriotism. Goosebumps! Proud of you champ.', has been shared by a Twitter user Mini Tripathi.

Netizens stand divided by the student's action

The patriotic action by the student has met with a divided response among netizens. While a large group is applauding the move, another group is denouncing it as a hoax. The latter are of the opinion that he won't return to India so, there is no point in displaying patriotism on an international stage. Those who belong to the latter group claim that since this student may not return to India, displaying patriotism on an international platform would serve no purpose. These differing viewpoints illustrate a conflicting stance on the student's action.

A user wrote, "This gave me goosebumps! What a proud moment! Bless the boy and his parents"

Another user said, "What Proud moment in this? He invested in foreign currency, rather should have studied here and would have grown the Indian economy."